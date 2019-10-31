Cooplands’ dough for air ambulance

Cooplands Bakery, which operates two branches in Bridlington, has been supporting the Air Ambulance Service from 2015 and has raised over £65,000 for each charity in that period.

The three charities, based in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and County Durham help to save lives across the region and all rely on the generosity of individuals and organisations to operate.

The air ambulance transport the equivalent of an A&E department to people suffering from the most serious of illnesses and devastating injuries, providing the best possible treatment as quickly as possible.

Last year the Yorkshire Air Ambulance alone attended 1,858 incidents and carried 416 patients to hospital for emergency treatment.

Cooplands marketing manager Jade Normington said: “We’re so happy to have raised this much money for such incredible and impactful charities and we’d like to thank our customers for all their generous donations.”

Rob Scott, Yorkshire Air Ambulance East Yorkshire community fundraiser, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Cooplands Bakery for their continued support over the last four years and for raising such an incredible amount of money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.”