Concerns about Bridlington Hospital raised with Sir Greg Knight MP

Local campaigners have met the town’s MP to raise their concerns about the future of Bridlington Hospital.

Members of Bridlington Health Forum, led by local resident Simon Barugh and campaigner Jean Wormwell MBE, met East Yorkshire MP, Sir Greg Knight at his Bridlington advice surgery this week to explain why they feel the town’s hospital is being underused and under-funded by local health trust officials.

Also attending the meeting were Bridlington councillors, Chris Matthews and Richard Burton, who is the Leader of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

After what Sir Greg described as a "helpful and constructive" meeting, the MP said he would be passing on the comments and concerns of the group to Health Secretary Matt Hancock ahead of his visit to the town, expected later this year.