Community groups urged to pitch in to win funding from High Sheriffs’ Yorkshire Dragons’ Den

In the picture are previous Yorkshire Dragons.

The Two Ridings Community Foundation and the High Sheriffs of both North Yorkshire and East Riding are looking for six organisations to make a five minute presentation to local business people keen to invest in and make positive change in the region.

A spokesman said: “You don’t have to be brilliant at presenting to apply, what you need to be able to do is get across who you are, what you do, why it matters and what funds you need in a short, passionate pitch.”

Go to www.tworidingscf.org.uk/dragons-den-2021/ to fill in the application form.

Hosted at Birdsall House, Malton, Dragons’ Den will be held on Thursday, October 14, starting at 5.30pm.

A panel of six Yorkshire ‘Dragons’, along with a friendly audience, will listen to each groups’ pitch, and much like the TV series, award funding based on the projects they present.

But unlike the TV series, no one goes away empty handed. Each group will come away with between £2k - £5k of funding, alongside the opportunity to raise their profile and network with key Yorkshire business people interested in their work.