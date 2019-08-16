Comic Con returns to Brid

Sci-fi and super hero fans are in for a real treat next month when a popular event returns to Bridlington.

This year’s annual Bridlington Comic Con takes place on Saturday, September 7 in Bridlington Spa.

Andrew Lawden will be hosting a Jedi Fight Academy at the event.

The Comic Con will be held between 11am and 4pm, with the after party starting at 4pm (till late).

From workshops to celebrity guests there will be plenty to keep everyone from the ages 1 to 111 entertained throughout the day.

This year the guests include: Paul Chuckle (TV Legend of Chucklevision); Peter Purves (Doctor who, Blue Peter) and Wendy Padbury (Doctor Who, The Blood on Satan’s Claw, Freewheelers); Andrew Lawden (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Ghostbusters 2, Pennyworth); Abbie ‘STABBY’ Rial (Graphic Artist and Illustrator); Richard Piers Rayner (Artist - Batman, Captain America, Doctor Who); Gareth Sleightholme (Iron Shod Ape, Cthulhiad); and Lee Bradley (Star Wars, TMNT, Transformers).

Paul Chuckle has been entertaining children and grown-ups alike since the late 1970s as one half of The Chuckle Brothers with his sibling Barry. Their Chucklevision TV series ran from 1987 – 2009 making it the second longest running comedy show of all time.

Peter Purves played space pilot, Steven Taylor alongside the original Doctor, William Hartnell.

As well as Doctor Who, Peter is perhaps best known as a presenter of Blue Peter for 11 years in the 60s and 70s.

Andrew Lawden is a popular convention guest. He played one of Queen Amidala’s security guards in Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. He also body doubled for Jedi Master Liam Neeson’s Qui Gon Gin including in the impressive Lightsabre fight scenes.

A spokesman for the event said: “Along with the superb guests there will be various workshops held on the day including ‘Doodle a While with Stabby Rial’, ‘Jedi Fight Academy with Andrew Lawden’ and ‘Draw The Transformer Way with Lee Bradley’.

“There will be traders and exhibitors, live MMRPG (Massively multi-player role-playing games), talks and Q&As, cosplay contest, art and drawing workshops, 911 Cop car, prop displays and photo opportunities, Minecraft scene and photo opportunity, table top gaming from Back to the Board, retro video games and arcades from Keep It Retro, virtual reality gaming from The Gaming Room, green screen photography, Creative Zone for all ages, Lego display and after show party until late with games, quizzes, bar and music.”

Visit https://www.district14.co.uk/bridlington-comic-con-2019/ to nuy discounted tickets.