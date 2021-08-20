Come What May is a tribute to the greatest movie musicals of all time.

Come What May is a tribute to the greatest movie musicals of all time including Moulin Rouge, Rocketman, The Greatest Showman, A Star is Born and Burlesque.

It will be at the Spa on Saturday, October 2 as part of a major UK tour this autumn.

Featuring the sensational BGT winner Jai McDowall alongside a cast of West End theatre performers, the musical extravaganza is a guaranteed ‘Spectacular, Spectacular’ evening of much-loved songs, pure glitz and old-time glamour.

The full cast of Come What May is Celyn Cartwright, David Wyatt, Óscar Fonseca, Chloe Gatward, Emma Jane, Jai McDowall, Georgia McEnaney, Hannah Morcos, Stuart Rouse, Marco Venturini, and Reece Woodier.

A spokesman for the show said: “Travel back in time as the children of the revolution take you into the sexy, disreputable and glamorous underworld of Paris at the Moulin Rouge.

“Come What May is packed with timeless classics from Moulin Rouge including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade as well as hits from other iconic movie musicals from Come Alive, Saturday Night’s Alright and Shallow to Show Me How You Burlesque.

“This all-singing, all-dancing show is an unforgettable combination of dreams, adventure and above all – love!”