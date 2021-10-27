Colourful Puffins Galore! trail created to attract more visitors to Bridlington and the east coast – here’s how to get involved with sponsorship

There will be 10 decorated puffin statues in Bridlington while others others will be at Flamborough/Bempton. Design by Leo Soph Welton

Puffins Galore! will harness the power of the much-loved seabird to increase tourism along the east coast.

The scheme has been modelled on the hugely popular ‘A Moth for Amy’ and ‘Larkin with Toads’ mass public art projects.

Puffins Galore! has been devised by the same team that brought these two highly successful, award-winning events.

There will be 10 decorated puffin statues in Bridlington while others others will be at Flamborough/Bempton. Design by Leo Soph Welton

Standing around 1.5m tall, each puffin will be an artist-decorated beacon that brings vibrancy, colour and joy to its surroundings.

Puffin locations from Flamborough to Spurn Point will be selected to attract visitors to less well known places as well as encouraging people to spend time tracking down puffins around the area’s resorts.

Organisers of the project are hosting a business launch at the Harbour Suite in Bridlington Spa, where people can find out more about sponsoring one of the 20 puffins (10 in Bridlington and others at Flamborough/Bempton).

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 17 at 3pm.

A spokesman said: “The Puffin is a seabird beloved by many – and a big draw for visitors to the coast around Flamborough.

“Puffins Galore! will use this special magnetism to encourage more visitors to the East Yorkshire coast.

“2022 will be the Year of the Puffin for East Yorkshire tourism, when a unique parade of 40 colourful, artist decorated puffin sculptures will bring the charm of the puffin to our coastal resorts and attractions as well as to inland towns and cities.

“Visitors both new and old will be encouraged to follow the trail and discover more of our magical coast as they go.”

Puffins Galore! will conclude in October 2022 with a grand Puffin Sculpture Auction. The proceeds will be shared by Hornsea Inshore Rescue, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Professor Sir John Lawton, president of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Puffins Galore! will encourage people to visit and enjoy our beautiful coast and get to know more about the unique wildlife of the area. YWT is delighted to be associated with this remarkable project and we are all looking forward to 2022 – the year of the puffin!”