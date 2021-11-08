Coastline charity challenge walker hits major landmark as he visits the Bridlington area

Tim Williams passed 2,000 miles during his 110th day as he visited Bridlington on his fundraising challenge.Tim Williams passed 2,000 miles during his 110th day as he visited Bridlington on his fundraising challenge.

Tim is on a personal challenge to complete walking the English coastline.

Every county Tim walks through he takes part in a beach clean for the Marine Conservation Society campaign.

So far he has raised enough money to help 228 children get professional support from the Grief Encounter charity as they struggle through bereavement of losing parents or family members.

Tim, who has set up a JustGiving Page, said: “All donations to Grief Encounter will support children who are dealing with the death of their mum, dad, sibling or a close family relative.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tim-walks to find ouit more information.