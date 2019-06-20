Coastguard, lifeboat and police conduct extensive search for missing 71-year-old man in Bempton

A large multi agency search has taken place this morning in an attempt to locate a missing man in the Bempton area.

Authorities were called out in the early hours of this morning to search for missing man Eric Wright, 71.

The Bridlington and Filey Coastguard, lifeboats from Bridlington, Flamborough and Filey were involved in the search as well as coastguard and police helicopters and dog search teams.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: "Unfortunately the man was not located and enquiries are ongoing led by Humberside Police."

Mr Wright is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 11in, of medium build with white, thinning grey hair, grey beard and glasses.

He is missing from Thorngumbald and believed to have headed towards Bempton.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 quoting log 9 20/06/19.