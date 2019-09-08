Coastguard advice over cliffs dangers

HM Coastguard is asking people who visit the Yorkshire coastline to keep safe, heed any warnings, and take extra care around the area’s cliffs.

Cliffs can be very dangerous and prone to rock slides and falls at any time, and the local coastguards have a few easy to follow safety tips to share so people don’t put their lives and those of others at risk.

Tips to stay safe include:

○ Make sure that you are properly equipped for walking along coastal paths. In particular remember to wear sturdy shoes or boots and check the weather forecast and tidal times before you set out. Carry a mobile phone and tell someone where you are going and what time you will be home

○ Do not attempt to climb up or down cliffs unless you are properly equipped and trained to do so.

○ Do not attempt to climb cliffs as a short cut back to the top and do not attempt to self-rescue yourself or your dog if you get into difficulty.

○ When standing at the bottom of a cliff, we would always advise people that they shouldn’t stand less than the height of the cliff away.

○ Some of the cliff cracks that have appeared have been several feet away from the edge. Don’t be tempted to go and investigate and don’t risk going to the edge to get a dramatic selfie picture.

A HM Coastguard spokesman said: “Very sadly a young girl lost her life last year when she was close to the cliffs at Staithes and we want to avoid that happening again here and anywhere else for that matter.

“This is why we are re-sharing our top tips for being safe around our stunning cliffs.”