Coastal walks part of festival events

The Yorkshire Wolds Walking and Outdoor Festival will, for the ninth year running, feature a wide range of specialist guided walks and outdoor activities in September against a backdrop of the East Riding’s wonderful landscape.

There will be a coastal walk along the beach and cliff top from Filey to Bridlington on the Headlands way and a coast and country walk with RSPB Bempton Cliffs Nature Reserve as the finishing point for tea and cake at the visitor centre.

Bridlington Old Town and Hornsea will also host history walks.

Go to www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com to find out the full list of events.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, said: “This festival yet again promises a great selection of walks and activities that will offer residents a fantastic chance to enjoy our stunning countryside, coast and learn things about our local heritage.

“Going on walks can be, of course, good for our health too, so it’s wonderful that all these walking activities are taking place, providing these healthy benefits.”