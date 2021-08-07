Clay pigeon shoot hits £30,000 funds target for Macmillan Cancer Support

Anne Farnsworth's grandchildren and friends also got involved on the day, selling raffle tickets and collecting donations.

A clay pigeon event shot to success for Macmillan Cancer Support – raising more than £30,000 for the charity’s Yorkshire Appeal.

The annual shoot, in its ninth year, was hosted by Anne Farnsworth (who sits on the Bridlington committee) and son Mark.

Thirty-two teams took part at Cottondale Shooting Ground in a fun-filled day and the money raised has been donated to the charity’s ‘Yorkshire Appeal’.

Anne’s grandchildren and their friends (above) also got involved on the day, selling raffle tickets and collecting donations.

Anne said: “It was a wonderful day with lots happening and participants came from various places such as Sunderland and Wakefield.

“Lots of people helped to make the day possible and I have sent out so many ‘thank you’ letters, especially to Terry Harper and his team at Cottondale.

“Macmillan is close to my heart.

“My husband lost two brothers to cancer and I lost my Aunt to cancer.

“Next year’s our tenth anniversary and we’re hopeful of it being bigger and better than ever.”

Michaela Ryder, Macmillan’s senior relationship fundraising manager in Yorkshire, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the amount raised by Anne and Mark thanks to their clay pigeon shoot.

“All money donated to our Yorkshire Appeal funds the many vital Macmillan services in the county, including our wonderful nurses and professionals.