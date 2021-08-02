Classic car meeting to take place at Brandesburton this coming Thursday
A special “post lockdown” classic car meet is being held south of Bridlington this Thursday (August 5).
The gathering caters for British and American classics and will take place from 6.30pm and 9pm.
A spokesman said: “Classic and vintage cars will be gathering for a long-awaited get together from 6.30pm at the Black Swan, Main Street, Brandesburton.
“The event is free and there is no pre-booking needed – local owners can just turn up in their classic or vintage car.”
Organiser John Langham is asking all attendees to remain “Covid-aware” when attending the event.