Classic car meeting to take place at Brandesburton this coming Thursday

A spokesman said: “Classic and vintage cars will be gathering for a long-awaited get together from 6.30pm at the Black Swan, Main Street, Brandesburton.

“The event is free and there is no pre-booking needed – local owners can just turn up in their classic or vintage car.”