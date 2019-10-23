Class A drugs, knives and £2,000 in cash seized in Bridlington drug raid

Four men have been arrested have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Officers attended a property on Windsor Crescent yesterday morning (Tuesday October 22) where a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was carried out.

Knife in tube. Image: Humberside Police

Two men from Bridlington, a man from Leeds and a man from Sheffield were arrested following the raid.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "An amount of drugs which are thought to be various class A substances were seized.

"It’s estimated that they could be worth between £5,000 and £7,000 on the streets.

"Around two thousand pounds in cash, mobile phones, equipment used in drugs supply as well as a number of knives were also found and seized."

The men have been released under investigation.