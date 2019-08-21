Civil servant workforce swells in the East Riding following referendum

Hundreds of extra civil servants have been recruited in the East Riding of Yorkshire since the Brexit referendum, new figures reveal.

It comes as a leading public sector union has called for an urgent meeting with the Government, to discuss the impact of no-deal planning on civil servants across the country.

Figures released by the Cabinet Office show there were 1,830 people employed by the civil service in the East Riding of Yorkshire areas at the end of March this year.

This was an increase of 24% compared to March 2016 – just before the referendum – when there were 1,470.

Civil servants are those who work for government departments, agencies, and non-departmental public bodies, such as the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

The civil service headcount in the East Riding of Yorkshire has increased or stayed level every year since 2016, after falling in 2015, prior to the Brexit vote.

A spokesman for the Cabinet Office said the increase could be for a number of reasons, with the cross-departmental nature of the civil service meaning it is difficult to determine if people had been recruited specifically for Brexit planning.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “The civil service is delivering this Government’s commitment to leave the EU.

“To do this, we are equipping ourselves with the right people and skills across government to make this happen.

“At the same time, the civil service continues to make sure that all of the priorities of the Prime Minister are being delivered.”