Christmas tree to remember lost loved ones at East Riding Crematorium

Families supported by the East Riding Crematorium over the past year are invited to dedicate a personalised star to their loved ones.

The stars have been placed on this year’s Christmas tree as a sign of remembrance.

The team at the crematorium will also be making a £500 donation to the St Catherine’s Hospice charity. In total, the Crematorium and Memorial Group (CMG) will be donating £23,000 to local charities.

Jonathan Spalding, the crematorium’s manager, said: “This year has been another immensely challenging year for our community, and it will be particularly hard for those who are recently bereaved.

“We hope that our memorial Christmas tree offers comfort and reflection for those that have lost loved ones this year. We are more than happy to place a name on the memorial Christmas tree on behalf of those who have lost a loved one.