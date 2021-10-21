Christmas Carol Concert planned to raise much-needed funds for Flamborough Lifeboat

The price of the concert includes refreshment and mince pie, and all proceeds go towards the Flamborough Lifeboat.

The Flamborough Lifeboat Supporters group has organised a Christmas Carol Concert with the popular Buckrose Band on Friday, November 26.

The event will take place at Flamborough Village Hall from 7pm and tickets (£7.50) are available to buy now.

