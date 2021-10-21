Christmas Carol Concert planned to raise much-needed funds for Flamborough Lifeboat
The Flamborough Lifeboat Supporters group has organised a Christmas Carol Concert with the popular Buckrose Band on Friday, November 26.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:58 am
The Flamborough Lifeboat Supporters group has organised a Christmas Carol Concert with the popular Buckrose Band on Friday, November 26.
The event will take place at Flamborough Village Hall from 7pm and tickets (£7.50) are available to buy now.
The price includes refreshment and mince pie, and all proceeds go towards the Flamborough Lifeboat.
Tickets can be bought at Flamborough Post Office or RNLI volunteers.