Christ Church Cafe joins national scheme to tackle loneliness and is urging people to pop in for a chat

Christ Church Cafe has joined the Chatty Cafe scheme which provides a place for people to chat. Photo submitted

Christ Church Cafe joined The Chatty Cafe Scheme in a bid to provide the space and time for people to drop in for a cuppa, to see a friendly face, and chat.

The volunteer-run cafe at the side of Christ Church on Quay Road is open Monday to Thursday between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Chatty Cafe is a nationally run scheme created on a wet day in a supermarket cafe, by a ‘fed up’ mum with young baby who just wanted a short conversation with another human to brighten her day and end her feeling of loneliness.

The scheme encourages cafes and other venues to have a ‘Chatter and Natter’ table where customers can sit if they are happy to talk to other people.

A spokesperson at Christ Church Cafe said: “Good Morning Britain’s One Million Minutes campaign has been launched and is asking people to pledge time to help end loneliness.

“The national lockdowns have caused millions across the world in the past 20 months to feel isolated and lonely, so it has never been more important for each of us to talk.

“Do you want to come for a natter? Pop down and see us, we’re here to welcome you.”

Go to thechattycafescheme.co.uk to find out more about The Chatty Cafe campaign.