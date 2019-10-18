Choral Evensong at Brid Priory

A special choral evening is set to take place at Bridlington Priory on Sunday, October 27.

Concordiamici, directed by Judith Blezzard and accompanied by John Chapman and Thomas Dixon at the organ, will sing Choral Evensong from 6.30pm.

Concordiamici is a group of friends, of all denominations and none, and from many walks of life.

They come from all over the north of England and are united by their love of singing sacred music.

The choir will perform Ye that do your Saviour’s will by Orlando Gibbons, Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis in C by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Preces and Responses by John Reading, Rejoice! O sing praises to heaven by Felix Mendelssohn along with a number of other hymns.