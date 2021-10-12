Chocs away as Mallard Court residents mark Willy Wonka day

The Mallard Court event marked author Roald Dahl’s birthday and the residents chose to look at Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Photo submitted

Residents and staff at Mallard Court Nursing Home in Bridlington recently celebrated a special ‘Willy Wonka’ day.

The event marked author Roald Dahl’s birthday and the residents chose to look at Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

A Mallard Court spokesman said: “We created our own mini Chocolate Factory and even had a visit from Willy Wonka himself and one of his Oompa Loompas.

“We had real Wonka Chocolate, a ‘Sweetie Tree’ along with Wonka Cupcakes and buns with a selection of edible mini Roald Dahl books atop. One resident said ‘oh my word it’s a real feast for the eyes’.