Children’s Centre in Bridlington raises hundreds at Macmillan Coffee Morning

Bridlington Children’s Centre held their Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday September 20.

The annual event, at Butts Close, raised £333.04 for the charity which provides specialist health care, information and support to people affected by cancer.

Natalie Hall and Abbie Pares. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: PA1938-7b

A spokesperson from the centre said: “The Children’s Centre would like to thank our families and friends for supporting this very worthy charity.

"The Children’s Centre is delighted to be part of such a successful nationwide event as helping families is our core value.”

There will be many coffee mornings held across Bridlington for the 'World's Biggest Coffee Morning' on Friday September 27.

Kim Male, Finley Granger aged 16 months, Vikki Tahmasebi and Isaac Tahmasebi aged 16 Months. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: PA1938-7d