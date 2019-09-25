Children’s Centre in Bridlington raises hundreds at Macmillan Coffee Morning

Bridlington Children’s Centre held their Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday September 20.
The annual event, at Butts Close, raised £333.04 for the charity which provides specialist health care, information and support to people affected by cancer.
A spokesperson from the centre said: “The Children’s Centre would like to thank our families and friends for supporting this very worthy charity.
"The Children’s Centre is delighted to be part of such a successful nationwide event as helping families is our core value.”
There will be many coffee mornings held across Bridlington for the 'World's Biggest Coffee Morning' on Friday September 27.