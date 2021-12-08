Children hit by vehicles dozens of times across the East Riding area in the past four years, figures show

Children were hit by a vehicle 33 times in the East Riding, analysis of Department for Transport figures shows.

Campaigners say more should be done to educate youngsters about road safety after thousands of child pedestrians across Great Britain were hurt or killed in incidents between 2017 and 2020.

Analysis of Department for Transport figures by insurance company Churchill reveals that during that period, 33 children were hit by a vehicle in the East Riding. Of them, nine were seriously injured.

Primary school aged pupils made up 12% of all 278 adult and child pedestrian casualties recorded by the DfT in 2017-20, despite representing 9% of the population.

Churchill’s analysis found five incidents in the East Riding involving a casualty aged between four and 11 happened in a 20mph zone, while none were within 500 metres of a school.

The figures also show that 14 children were hit during school ‘rush hours’, either between 7.30am and 8.30am or between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

According to the analysis of more than 600,000 accidents by Churchill, 10,100 primary aged children have been hit by vehicles in the UK since 2017 – around seven a day.

Kirsty Hoad, from Churchill, said the figures highlighted the importance of teaching road safety to children as early as possible.

She added: “With more than half of primary school children walking or cycling to school, this is one obvious area where children will need to know how to stay safe.

“We encourage everyone to take an active role in educating young children in their lives about road safety.”

A Department for Transport spokesman said any death on the road is “completely unacceptable” and said the Government is focusing on improving safety via its new Road Safety Strategic Framework.

He added: “We have already invested billions of pounds in safe active travel schemes and cleaner transport infrastructure.