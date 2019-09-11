Children have the chance to win Spa pantomime tickets by designing town council Christmas card

Bridlington Town Council has launched two annual competitions as it plans for the run-up to Christmas.

The council is running its popular Mayor’s Christmas Card competition and is also appealing for town retailers to enter the window display campaign.

The Christmas card competition is open to children aged between five and 16, and asks youngsters to come up with a design which will be used as the official greeting card by the Town Mayor Cllr Liam Dealtry.

Entrants will have the chance to win a family ticket to the Cinderella pantomime at Bridlington Spa, a £50 Argos voucher, and the honour of seeing their card used by the mayor.

The second prize is a £30 Argos voucher while third prize is a £20 Argos voucher.

A town council spokesman said: “All entries must have the child’s name, age and school on the back and be delivered to the council’s office at 62 Quay Road, Bridlington, YO16 4HX.

“The closing date for entries is Sunday, November 24.”

The council has also launched its Christmas Window Display Competition.

Entry forms are available from its office in Quay Road or can be downloaded from the council’s website at www.bridlington.gov.uk. Entries can then be returned to the town council office or emailed to clerk@bridlington.gov.uk (Sunday, November 24 deadline).

A judging panel of the mayor, and representatives of Bridlington Lions, Rotary Club and Tourism Association and father Christmas will pick the best.

The spokesman added: “The winner of the competition will receive a trophy for a year and a town council plaque marking the victory forever.”