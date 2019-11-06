Children get creative to earn family award

Families and Early Years Foundation Stage groups can now take part in the Creative Families Award in this area.

Little creatives aged between one and four can take part in the Award during their visit to the museum, which could be Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Goole Museum, Skidby Mill, Beverley Guildhall, or the Treasure House in Beverley.

They complete four tasks, either during one visit or spread over several days, and then they receive a certificate.

The Creative Families Award is a precursor to the Arts Awards, which has been specially developed for children aged one to four. It is free to take part in at East Riding Museums, and families can simply take part in the Award as they visit – there is no need to register in advance. Groups are advised to let the venue of their choice know they would like to take part when they complete their bookings.

Christ Church Pre School, based in Bridlington, completed the Creative Families Award at Sewerby Hall.

Natasha Thorne, deputy manager, said: “All the children and staff had a wonderful day at Sewerby Hall and Gardens completing the Creative Families Award. It was very child friendly and the children were engaged all day. The children really enjoyed being able to explore the various flowers and herbs in the gardens.”