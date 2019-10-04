Charity bike ride in memory of university students who died in tragic car crash

Two students who were tragically killed in a car crash are to be remembered in a bike ride passing through Scarborough and Bridlington.

Becky Ward, 22, and her friend Philippa Bertram, 20, died in a car accident in the Peak District on December 15 2018.

Becky's brother Steven Ward.

Ten months on from the devastating incident, Becky's brother Steven, 26, from Worcester, has decided to do something to remember them.

Tomorrow, Becky's birthday, Steven will begin a 1,000km bike ride from London to Loch Lomond which will see him visit all the places that shaped Becky's life, including Malton, Bridlington and Scarborough where some of his family live.

He said: "When Becky died it was really difficult and so unexpected. Every day is a challenge, and there's a lot of people affected by this but we've sort of come together in that tragedy."

On Saturday Steven will set off from Becky's childhood home in Purley, London, he will then go past the hospital where Becky was born and cycle north towards their family home in Worcester.

The ride will then continue through Birmingham, Nottingham, where Becky and Philippa studied fashion at university, and North Yorkshire.

"My dad's family lives in Malton so I'm going to stay there overnight on Friday (October 11) and go to Bridlington on Saturday where my auntie lives. Then on Monday, I'll be coming to Scarborough which we've visited many times before."

On Monday October 14, Steven's cousin Rose, 11, will be joining the ride together with some of her classmates from St Augustine's. They will ride 30 minutes along the old railway line to show Steven their support.

Rose's mum Sarah Benson, from Bridlington said: "I spoke to the head of St Augustine's and one of the teachers was really keen to get involved.

"It's heartbreaking to lose somebody so young and so suddenly so our focus is to do everything we can to support the immediate family."

After visiting Scarborough, Steven will then proceed towards Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Edinburgh and finally, on Saturday October 19, he'll arrive in Loch Lomond where the family used to go on holiday in spring.

Although friends and family will join him at different points along the route, Steven knows the ride will be challenging and quite emotional, but says: "I'm ready for the solitude, it's been almost a year now but losing Becky had a devastating effect on the family. This is an opportunity for me to be at one with my emotions and explore them in a physical way."

Through the bike ride, Steven is hoping to raise money for a fund set up in Becky and Philippa's names.

The money raised will be used to support students in the Fashion, Management, Marketing and Communication department of Nottingham Trent University.

"Becky was a perfectionist, she took a year out after her A levels to choose which university to go and was heavily involved in her course, you could tell it was her passion."