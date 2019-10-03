Chapter and verse at Brid library event

Bridlington Central Library on King Street will be throwing open its doors to any poets in the area today (Thursday, October 3) to mark National Poetry Day.

The free event starts at 10am and runs throughout the day until 3pm.

Sarah Hutchinson, librarian, said : “Bridlington is an absolute epicentre of poetic talent and we thought this would be an opportunity for local poets to get together and showcase their work.

“Writing poetry can be a lonely calling and this event gives authors chance to share their work – bringing the words to life and giving people chance to enjoy new company.”