Chance to take a magical journey at Sewerby Hall’s Winter Wonderland

Visitors will discover that The Snow Queen has cast a spell on the beautiful woodland, which has come alive with light and sounds.

The event will run from Friday, December 3 to Thursday, December 23 and the house will be filled with Christmas decorations, lights, and trees.

A spokesman said: “Visitors will also be able to sample a range of local craft stalls, a bar, and vintage fairground rides.