Chance to take a magical journey at Sewerby Hall’s Winter Wonderland
A brand new event, postponed from last year, will brighten up December at Sewerby Hall and Gardens this year: Sewerby Winter Woodland will take visitors on a magical journey of spectacular sounds and lights.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 9:07 am
Visitors will discover that The Snow Queen has cast a spell on the beautiful woodland, which has come alive with light and sounds.
The event will run from Friday, December 3 to Thursday, December 23 and the house will be filled with Christmas decorations, lights, and trees.
A spokesman said: “Visitors will also be able to sample a range of local craft stalls, a bar, and vintage fairground rides.
“Tickets will be available via www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/winter-woodland and must be booked online in advance.”