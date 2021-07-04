Chance to join Yorkshire Coast Nature’s Diving Gannet Photography Experience at Bempton Cliffs and Flamborough Head

People have the chance to join Steve Race, Yorkshire Coast Nature’s award-winning wildlife photographer, on a four-hour photography experience underneath the amazing seabird colonies.

Yorkshire Coast Nature has a few places remaining for its 2021 Diving Gannet Photography Experience at Bempton Cliffs and Flamborough Head. The event includes boat fee, chumming, and tuition.

People have the chance to join Steve Race, Yorkshire Coast Nature’s award-winning wildlife photographer, on a four-hour photography experience underneath the amazing seabird colonies.

The experiences are tailored towards photographers of all abilities including professional photographers who would like to expand their portfolio or just experience this incredible wildlife spectacle.

A spokesman said: “We will be chumming (throwing dead fish) to encourage the Gannets close to the boat, giving us excellent opportunities to capture images of these stunning birds.”