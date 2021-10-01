Chance to join ringing and migration week events with the Flamborough Bird Observatory Trust

The Flamborough Bird Observatory, along with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, is hosting a free eight-day ringing and migration event from Thursday, October 9 to Thursday, October 16.

A spokesman said: “We will be showcasing aspects of bird migration including ringing demonstrations, guided walks and free online talks.” Go to flamboroughbirdobs.org.uk/fbo-events for more details.

Tony Hood, the Flamborough Bird Observatory Trust Secretary, added: “We are also raising funds for St Catherine’s Hospice in memory of Pete Dunn who was the former chair and lead ringer at Filey Bird Observatory as well as renowned wildlife guide and staunch Yorkshire bird watcher.”