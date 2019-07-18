Celebrate the anniversary of the moon landing at Bridlington Spa this weekend

In the week of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing by astronauts from the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, there’s a great opportunity to celebrate all things space-related in Bridlington this weekend.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will return to Bridlington Spa on Sunday July 21 at 3pm, with a concert entitled ‘It Came from Outer Space’, conducted by Benjamin Pope.

The orchestra will present a concert for all the family, which will be a celebration of the music of science fiction.

Portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, Councillor Shaun Horton, said: “This out-of-this-world concert for the whole family, full of music inspired by space, will introduce children to Debussy’s serene Clair de Lune, let them ride along with E.T., and enjoy selections from Star Warsand Apollo 13, plus much more!

“I am absolutely delighted that the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra are returning to Bridlington – their last visit was hugely popular and very memorable, and I know this will be just as exciting!”

The programme will include ‘Also sprach Zarathustra’ by Richard Strauss (from ‘2001 : A Space Odyssey’); the Flying Theme and Finale from ‘ET’ by John Williams; ‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones: March of the Resistance’ by John Williams; and the legendary Doctor Who Theme, by Ron Grainer.

Tim Steiner, RPO presenter, has also created a special piece of music just for the concert – ‘It Came from Outer Space’, which will include musicians from the East Riding Music Service.

The concert will also include ‘Clair de Lune’ by Debussy and the Main Theme from Star Wars by John Williams, and other well known and popular pieces.

Community arts officer June Mitchell added : “Be prepared to sing along, get moving and help the orchestra perform stellar pieces of orchestral repertoire which are out of this world!”

On Saturday (July 20), from 2pm to 4pm, there will be an opportunity to join musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and East Riding Music Hub for a fun, family workshop devising brand new pieces of music on the theme of ‘Outer Space’.

In preparation for the RPO’s family concert at Bridlington Spa the following day, this short workshop will give participants the chance to try out instruments, meet members of the orchestra and create their very own pieces of music.

No prior musical experience is required and instruments will be provided, but participants already playing an instrument are invited to bring these along.

The workshop is recommended for children aged eight years and over and their families. Workshop tickets cost £3.

Tickets for the concert and the workshop are available from Bridlington Spa Box Office by calling (01262) 678258, or online at bridspa.com