Carnaby-based family business shortlisted for multiple national food awards

A local family farming business has won a national food industry award – and has been shortlisted for a number of other awards in recognition of its frozen potato products.

Bannisters Yorkshire Family Farm, based in Carnaby, was named as a winner in the Best of Health Awards, run by the Healthy Food Guide.

Its Six Little Jacket Potatoes took the top prize in the Lunches category, competing against over 200 products entered by more than 80 brands.

This is the second consecutive year that the business has earned success in the Best of Health Awards, as its Four Baked Jacket Potatoes won the Speedy Suppers category in 2018.

Bannisters’ products have won favour with judges in a number of other national awards, including those run by the leading food retail industry magazine The Grocer.

The company has been named Highly Commended in the freezer category of The Veggie Awards, run by Veggie magazine, for its Four Baked Jacket Potatoes, and was shortlisted for a Free From Food Award for its Farmer’s Roasting Potatoes, in the Store Cupboard category.

It has also reached the finals of the following awards, for which the winners will be announced this month:

○ The Grocer New Product Awards, for its Garlic and Rosemary Roasting Potatoes;

○ Great British Food Awards: Kitchen Helpers category, for its Garlic and Rosemary Roasting Potatoes;

○ Great British Food Awards: Gluten Free category, for its Cheese and Jalapeño Potato Skins.

Bannisters Yorkshire Family Farm is owned and run by the Bannister family, who have farmed on the Yorkshire Wolds for generations.

The baking business began in 1985 as a way to supply peak season, quality baking potatoes all year round to chefs and restaurants throughout Britain.

Since then, the Bannisters range has continued to expand, so that it now appears in the frozen aisles of most of the UK’s major supermarkets.

Zoe Bannister, commercial director, said: “We’re thrilled to have our products recognised by national food industry experts and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for success in the Great British Food Awards and the Grocer New Products Awards.”