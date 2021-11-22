Call to visit Age UK’s Bridlington shop in the build-up to Christmas

Angie Rowlands, store manager at the Bridlington Age UK store, said the staff are getting excited about getting the shop ready ahead of Christmas.

Money raised from Age UK’s shops helps to fund its vital friendship and advice services, including the charity’s free advice line and telephone friendship services.

Angie Rowlands, store manager at the Age UK, said: “We are excited to be getting the our Age UK shop ready for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.

“Not only will you be picking up a bargain, you will also be helping Age UK raise much-needed funds to continue supporting lonely older people.”