Call to visit Age UK’s Bridlington shop in the build-up to Christmas
With Christmas fast approaching the Age UK shop on The Promenade in Bridlington is encouraging locals to pop in to pick up a festive bargain.
Money raised from Age UK’s shops helps to fund its vital friendship and advice services, including the charity’s free advice line and telephone friendship services.
Angie Rowlands, store manager at the Age UK, said: “We are excited to be getting the our Age UK shop ready for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.
“Not only will you be picking up a bargain, you will also be helping Age UK raise much-needed funds to continue supporting lonely older people.”
For any other information on Age UK Services, or to make a donation, call 01262 400948.