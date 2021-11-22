Business and IP Centres will launch in three East Riding Libraries next month

Entrepreneurs and small businesses in The East Riding of Yorkshire are set to celebrate the launch of their new Business and IP Centres opening in Beverley Library, Bridlington Central Library (pictured) and Goole Library.

The new centres are launching following last year’s pledge of £13 million in Treasury funding for The British Library Business and IP Centre Major Expansion of its highly successful network of library based BIPCs from 14 to over 100 regional and local libraries across England.

For the past nine months, East Riding Libraries have been busy preparing their centres, which offer free access to millions of pounds’ worth of business and intellectual property information and provide business events, workshops, one-to-one expertise and the space to research, develop and grow in a trusted and accepting space.

These new centres in libraries offer support for the very first steps in business planning and research, and will work hand in hand with the long-established East Riding Business Support Team, who offer expert business advice for more established ideas.

The new centres, together with Regional Centre BIPC Hull, and Grimsby Central Library, form the BIPC Humber Partnership, providing regions with a strong and connected network of business information and support.

The launch event will run from 3pm to 5pm on Thursday, December 2 in Beverley Library and everyone is welcome (feel free to bring children after school) to drop in anytime during that period. The team will be on hand to give quick and informal demonstrations of the databases, and there’ll be refreshments, nibbles and goody bags.

Business ansd IP Centres can open up the path to entrepreneurship for anyone with a business idea, regardless of their background. Consistently, over half of those who use a BIPC to set up a business are women and a third are from under-represented ethnic backgrounds.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “The launch of these Business and IP Centres in East Riding Libraries is a huge step forward, and could open the door to all kinds of new businesses and new ideas in the East Riding. I hope that lots of people will come along to the launch event and make the most of this new facility.”

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic growth and tourism, added: “These new Business and IP Centres in our libraries will make a real difference to entrepreneurs and small businesses in the East Riding, and could be a real gamechanger. I wish the new Centres every success, and look forward to hearing about some very positive outcomes very soon.”