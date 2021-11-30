Bus company East Yorkshire brings back £1 fares during December (after 7pm)

East Yorkshire is bringing Christmas cheer to passengers throughout the month of December. Photo Daniel Stanyon

The company previously slashed evening bus fares from July to September to help people make the most of the region’s restaurants and pubs re-opening following lockdown.

The offer proved to be very popular, so it will return during December.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s area director, said: “Our customers really enjoyed the offer earlier this year. It gave them a way to make the absolute most of their summer after a long period of being stuck at home.

“With the festive period around the corner, and the events, late night shopping and visits to loved ones that come with this time of the year, we decided to bring the offer back for December.”

East Yorkshire’s buses will be running to different timetables between Christmas Eve and January 3.

The festive bus schedules are as follows:

Thursday, December 23 – normal service.Christmas Eve – normal service, but with buses finishing between 7pm and 8pm.

Christmas Day – no buses.

Boxing Day – special bus services.

Bank Holiday Monday, December 27 – special bus services.

Bank Holiday Tuesday, December 28 – special bus services.

Wednesday, December 29 – Saturday services on most routes.

Thursday, December 30 – Saturday services on most routes.

New Year’s Eve – Saturday services on most routes, but with buses finishing between 7pm and 8pm.

New Year’s Day – no buses.

Sunday, January 2 – normal Sunday service.