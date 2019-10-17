Burglary and motorbike stolen from properties in Bridlington

Humberside Police are appealing for information after a burglary and motorbike were stolen from properties in Bridlington.

Overnight between 11pm on Monday, October 14 and 7.30am on Tuesday, October 15 burglary has occurred at a property on Harland Road. During the same evening a motorbike was also stolen from a different property on the same street. However, the motorbike has since been recovered.

PC Kevin Jones at Humberside Police said: "Please can anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in this area between these times please contact police on 101 quoting Log 98 and 132 15/10/19.

"Please visit our website for crime prevention burglary advice and to look into target hardening your properties through good locks, burglar alarms, security lighting and CCTV.

"Should you witness any suspicious activity please contact the police on 999 for suspected crimes in action or 101 for non emergency reports."