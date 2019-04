Traders in Bridlington are hoping that a busy Easter will be the start of a bumper summer.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has revealed how many people some of the town's facilities over the four-day holiday.

Traders enjoyed a busy Easter period in Bridlington

More than 3,300 cars used the park and ride scheme between Good Friday and Easter Monday, and in the same period Sewerby Hall and Gardens welcomed 5,000 visitors – double last Easter’s total – and more than 4,000 passengers took the land train along the seafront.