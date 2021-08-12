Budding performers get the chance to be in the Spotlight with new Spend Spend Spend extravaganza

Spotlight will host performances of Spend Spend Spend next year.

The theatre group will be starting rehearsals again in January for performances during April and May.

The show was previously planned for 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

A spokesman said: “If you enjoy singing, performing and musicals? Spotlight Theatre has got a wonderful opportunity coming up for 2022.

“We need people for the show urgently! Anyone over the age of 16, especially 16-25, can apply to get involved and we would love to have some new members join our fabulous society.

“If you are interested or know anyone who might be, please contact us at [email protected]