Brldilington Lifeboat Crew thanks teenagers for new equipment after their amazing fundraising feats

Bridlington RNLI lifeboat crew has thanked two local teenagers after they raised enough funds to buy sets of seagoing safety gear for two of its members.

Abigail Holmes and Evie Patterson have managed to accrue more than £5,400 – and the total is still rising.

They have been holding sponsored walks, running raffles, baking, and attending local farmers market in support of the lifeboat team.

Recipients of the new kit are crew members Jordan Harrison and Sarah Berry, pictured with teenagers Abigail Holmes and Evie Patterson.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesman said: “The girls have done it again!