Brightening Up Bridlington holds final litter pick of the year with a session around Dukes Park

The Brightening Up Bridlington group held its final litter pick of the year on Saturday, November 20.

Members of the group joined forces with Northern Rail, British Transport Police, and other organisations to clean up an area either side of the Bridlington to Scarborough railway line near the Victoria Road / Dukes Park areas.

A spokesman said: “We concentrated on the areas around Dukes Park, Queensgate and Victoria Road, and the snickets and green areas between.

“There was a big turnout of members including police volunteers on their day off!