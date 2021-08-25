Bridlinton Spa to host Megaslam Wrestling’s two-hour spectacular Legends Show

The two-hour spectacular includes matches created for the whole family, including a Triple Threat Match for the Megaslam Championship.

Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling are Europe’s most prolific Wrestling promoters, presenting in excess of 300 Live Events per year around the UK and the Isle Of Man.

Some of the UK and Europe’s leading wrestling stars are heading to the South Marine Drive venue in a show that is described as the biggest show on the Megaslam calendar!

The two-hour spectacular includes matches created for the whole family, including a Triple Threat Match for the Megaslam Championship between Nottingham powerhouse Stixx, Blackpool fan favourite Mickey Barnes and Teenage star Riley Nova.

Italian star Massimo will be making his debut as will Scottish superstar Jack Morris plus much more.

A spokesman for Megaslam said: “This event is quite possibly the biggest Megaslam show to hit the East Yorkshire coast.

“This show will feature something for everyone. For regular Megaslam fans, we have debuts, returns, action packed matches, favourite characters and for first timers, we can promise you will be hooked after attending this event.

“The show will feature a mix of Heavyweight Wrestling stars, exciting high-flyers and some incredible matches, we promise a show that delivers full-on family fun and allows families to create amazing memories.

“There’s all this and so much more – It’s a true experience for the whole family.