Bridlington Town’s appeal for support to win £25,000 worth of building materials

An important sports institution in town is hoping residents will support its bid to win vital funds via a national competition.

Bridlington Town has entered a competition to win a share of this season’s £100,000 Buildbase “Transfer Deal” – giving four non-league clubs £25,000 of building materials.

Judges, including those from Buildbase and the FA, will be looking for clubs that demonstrate a feasible renovation project that benefits players and supporters as well as the local community.

Bridlington Town has outlined its renovation plans, which include dismantling the existing clubhouse and creating a two-storey modular building to double the space of the existing facility.

As well as an upgraded bar area, the project will provide facilities for community use including housing existing and new voluntary groups, providing doorstep education and training courses plus meeting spaces and opportunities to deliver diverse football and sport-related activities.

Clubs have been encouraged to get fans to support their application through the Buildbase website at https://landing.buildbase.co.uk/pitch-in-your-support/ and social media.

The club with the most votes will score a “golden ticket” with automatic entry to the final.

The Buildbase £100k Transfer Deal is open to clubs taking part in the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase competitions.

Six clubs will be shortlisted in total and invited to pitch their renovation plans to a panel of judges at Wembley Stadium in December.

Aisling Kenny, HR Director at Buildbase, said: “Non-league football clubs mean so much to the communities around them, but they are often in dire need of help. So far, we’ve given away building materials worth up to £300,000 and it’s fantastic to see so many of the projects we’ve supported get underway.”

Previous winners include Hanwell Town, Cleethorpes Town, Cheadle Town, Needham Market, AFC Darwen and Tadcaster Albion AFC, Weymouth FC, and Barnoldswick Town FC.

Projects ranged from improvements for disabled and special needs supporters to clubhouse redecoration.