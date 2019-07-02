Bridlington to welcome UK's top beach volleyball stars in free event

Bridlington will once again host one of just three stops on the UK Pro Beach Tour - Grand Slam Series this month.

The free event will showcase some of the UK and Europe’s best beach volleyball players, including Olympians and Commonwealth Games athletes, at Bridlington South Cliff Beach on July 13-14.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, said: “The event features grandstand seating, music and plenty of top class sporting action, so why not grab a seat and enjoy our showcase beach volleyball event?

"It’s great that Bridlington is one of just three places in the country where you can get to see this amazing event!”

The event which will run between 9am and 5pm on both days is one of only three locations on the tour, joining Weymouth and Bournemouth.

There will also be a chance to join in with family fun activities on Sunday July 14, including the Slackline School and more.

The event is part of the Active Coast Programme which aims to provide opportunities to get active, be healthy and enjoy life on the East Yorkshire coast.

For further information on the Active Coast Programme, including the UKBT and a large number of events and activities for young people and families across the summer school holidays can be found at www.ActiveCoast.org.

For anyone wishing to try the game of Beach Volleyball, look out for the free Summer Camp which will take place each day between Tuesday 27 and Friday August 30 at Bridlington South Cliff Beach. Pre camp registration is required for the event at www.skyballclub.co.uk/ac-august-camp.