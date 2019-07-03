Bridlington to be promoted at the Great Yorkshire Show this month

The delights of beautiful Bridlington will again be promoted further afield this month.

A team from East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Visit Hull and East Yorkshire will join up with the Welcome to Yorkshire stand at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate.

The show runs from Tuesday July 9 to Thursday July 11, and the stand will include a recreation of the perfect beaches at Bridlington, set against a backdrop of the resort.

To encourage visitors from the show to come and sample what Bridlington has to offer, the stand will highlight the RSPB Reserve at Bempton Cliffs, with particular emphasis on the iconic puffins, including puffin sand sculptures, and other Bridlington attractions.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture, and leisure, said: “We on the East Riding coast know just how wonderful Bridlington really is, and our mission at the Great Yorkshire Show is to spread the word even further!

"I am delighted that we can go to the Great Yorkshire Show to promote the delights that Bridlington has to offer– the beaches, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington Spa, East Riding Leisure Bridlington, RSPB Bempton Cliffs, and so much more!”

The Welcome to Yorkshire stand will be open on all three days of the Show, which is expected to attract around 130,000 visitors.

Bridlington and the coast will also be promoted at the Driffield Show on Wednesday, 17 July.