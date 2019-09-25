Bridlington Tesco to support Saint Catherine’s with donation drive

Tesco in Bridlington is holding a donation drive in aid of Saint Catherine’s.

There will be a donation station in the Station Approach store where people can drop off bags containing clothing, bric-a-brac, jewellery, accessories, shoes, handbags, belts, DVDs and books.

All the items collected from the drive, from Monday October 7 to Sunday October 13, will be sold in Saint Catherine’s shops to raise essential funds for patient care.

Donovan Copley, Tesco community champion, said: “We are looking forward to seeing lots of customers bringing in their donations and we are proud to support Saint Catherine’s in this way.”

The event will coincide with Hospice Care Week – an initiative by Hospice UK which aims to raise awareness about hospice care, how much it costs to provide and what it takes to provide specialist care, free of charge, to patients and families.

At Saint Catherine’s, it costs £5.5 million a year to provide 16 services across an area of 1,600 square miles. These include in-patient care, a Wellbeing Centre, Hospice at Home, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, a lymphoedema clinic, complementary therapies, clinical nurse specialists, social work, counselling and more.

Only 30% of this is funded by Government, with the rest coming from the support of the local community through donations and fundraising.