Bridlington Spa hosts event showing the latest innovations in wheelchairs

Wheelchair users, their friends, family, carers and professionals were invited to an event in Bridlington yesterday.

The wheelchair event, organised by East Riding Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Hull CCG, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Hull City Council, took place at Bridlington Spa.

NRS Health Care - Lisa Walker, Neil Hopper,Amanda Rea and Sharon Martin pictured with one of latest chairs on the market

The event aimed to raise awareness of how personal budgets can support people’s choice of wheelchair and increase their independence.

Sarah Cutts, NHS Funded Care Commissioner, Hull CCG said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for all wheelchair users, family members, carers and professionals involved in the provision of wheelchairs to come together and see some examples of the amazing work being done locally in the roll-out of personal wheelchair budgets, and take away some ideas of how the process can work in practice.”

It provided an opportunity for people to see the latest innovations in wheelchairs and accessories, hear from users and speak to expert professionals for advice on how personal budgets can make a difference to their lives.

Dr Anne Jeffreys, Local GP and East Riding of Yorkshire CCG Clinical Chairperson said: “This wheelchair event is an excellent opportunity for wheelchair users, their friends, family and carers to receive expert advice on how to maximise their personal wheelchair budget to suit their needs, increase their independence and improve overall health and wellbeing."

Pete Jones from Permobil showing off the latest in chair design

A number of information workshops and display stands were available for people to visit and for health and social care professionals; the event offered a good network and learning occasion.

Deborah Riley, occupational therapy manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "The wheelchair event is an exciting opportunity to show how listening to service users and collaborative working has led to a revolutionary, innovative approach that offers individually bespoke wheelchair solutions to promote living life well and accessing communities."

Hull & East Riding Support Arthritis Group - Justin & Dawn Laidlaw-Baker and Judy Woodrup