Bridlington singer Jade earns grand final place in West End Calling competition

Jade Inman, 21, has earned a place in the final stage of national singing competition West End Calling.

West End Calling is a nationwide musical theatre singing competition for young performers which auditions across the UK.

Jade auditioned back in 2019 and has wowed panels made up of west end stars to beat other hopefuls to a place in final of this prestigious competition.

She performed in the semi-finals on Sunday, October 31 at the Turbine Theatre in London in front of West End performers Luke Bayer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Rent, Soho Cinders, Fiver) and Grace Mouat (SIX, & Juliet, Be More Chill) who hand picked her to be in the final in London next month.

West End Calling has been running for five years and this year auditioned in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Nottingham, Norwich, Belfast and Southampton.

Jade said: “I am unbelievably excited to perform in the final of West End Calling. I am simply so grateful to have the opportunity to stand on a stage and sing, and the fact that I’m going to get to do that on a west end stage is crazy to me.

“The competition is even more special after the pandemic. It gave me my first chance to perform to an audience in almost two years which was the most unbeatable experience.

“I’ve loved how supportive and friendly the vibe always is at the competitions, everybody is so lovely from the contestants to the team! And the judges’ feedback is always so helpful.”

Luke said: “The talent at West End Calling is always amazing but this year is definitely the best. The contestants make it so hard for us to choose who to put through which is a testament to their hard work and professionalism.”