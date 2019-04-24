Bridlington's new TV advert reaches millions of potential visitors

Millions of people have seen or heard a new advertising campaign which is trying to get more tourists to visit Bridlington in its first fortnight.



The TV commercial promoting the resort has been screened in the middle of Coronation Street and other peak-time programmes since it first aired two weeks ago.

The new Bridlington TV commercial

Coupled with a bumper Easter to kick off the season, tourism chiefs are confident that Bridlington could be set for a brilliant 2019.

The campaign has seen 30-second adverts broadcast on Sky TV and ITV Yorkshire, on commerical radio networks and across social media.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s head of culture and customer services, Ian Rayner, said: “Locally, we all know the immense variety of what beautiful Bridlington has to offer, but it’s time to spread that message further.

“We want to bring new visitors to the town for the first time – or maybe encourage them to revisit.

“This investment in promoting Bridlington will boost the local economy by increasing tourism. As the staycation becomes ever more popular, we want to remind people just how much Bridlington has to offer, so that the town becomes their destination of choice.”

In the adverts, which were commissioned by the council, potential visitors get to see Bridlington’s beaches, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington Spa, East Riding Leisure Bridlington, the cafes and restaurants, the promenades and land trains, puffins at RSPB Bempton cliffs, golf and fairground rides, and are encouraged to go to visitbrid.com to make their booking in the town.

A council spokesman said early data showed there had been a combined total of nearly seven million views and listeners up to last Thursday, and feedback from residents and people who used to live here proving very positive.

“One local resident commented on social media that they would be happy to visit,” said the spokesman. “Another said that he was born and bred in the town 65 years ago, and was proud to call it his home town, saying that at last Bridlington is on the map.

“Others said that the town looked beautiful on the adverts.”



Bridlington was packed for the Easter weekend.

More than 3,300 cars used the park and ride scheme between Good Friday and Easter Monday, and in the same period Sewerby Hall and Gardens welcomed 5,000 visitors – double last Easter’s total – and more than 4,000 passengers took the land train along the seafront.