Bridlington's Matthew Bennett awarded Humberside Police cadet of the year

Cadet Matthew Bennett of Humberside Police Bridlington Unit has been awarded'cadet of the year'.

Cadets from around the Humberside Police force area came together to attend the annual Volunteer Police Cadet Attestation, last night (Wednesday October 9).

41 new cadets have joined Humberside Police.

The 41 new cadets took to the stage at Hull University to take their oaths and to formally enter the Humberside Police family.

The cadets were joined by their family and friends to help celebrate their achievements so far and recognise the hard work they have put in to successfully complete their initial training.

Chief Superintendent Darren Downs attended the ceremony and was joined by the High Sheriff of the East Riding of Yorkshire Sue Stephenson who thanked the cadets for giving back to their communities, as well as their families and friends for supporting the cadet scheme.

Sergeant Nicholas Bunker of the Community Safety Unit said: “Cadets have now been with us for nearly three years and in that time they have done some fantastic things.

"With the support of our fantastic and dedicated unit leaders they have worked hard to gain new skills and abilities that not only help them with being a police cadet but also help them serve their communities.

"As the scheme has grown we are starting to see cadets return as Cadet Leaders and members of Humberside Police Staff. It is brilliant to see how the cadet project has helped them achieve their goals.

"Here in the community safety unit we are very proud of what our cadets do to make a difference, they truly are a credit to themselves and the Force.”

There was also an opportunity to celebrate the contribution of some of our existing cadets during the event, with awards to recognise their achievements over the last year.

Chief Superintendent Darren Downs presented a team of cadets with an award for their fantastic teamwork during the Cadet Adventure Games in the Isle of Man which saw them crowned National Champions.

Each unit also nominated a cadet for the cadet of the year award and this year’s winner was Cadet Matthew Bennett of the Bridlington Unit.

Community Engagement Coordinator Katie Hardy, who is lead for the cadets in Humberside Police, said: “The cadets work very hard to make a difference and it is wonderful that the scheme is supported by so many people from across the force area.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that supports us to make the cadets scheme happen. Going forward we hope to create more opportunities for our cadets and other young people of the Humberside Police area, so if you wish to get involved we would be happy to hear from you.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Volunteer Cadet Scheme or how you can help support our engagement with young people in the Humberside Police area contact the Community Safety Unit on 01472 721218 or email Cadets@humberside.pnn.police.uk.