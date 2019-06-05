Bridlington's Extraordinary People Awards 2019 - here is how to nominate

Nominations are open now for the Extraordinary People Awards, Bridlington’s annual celebration of people who have worked hard to make the community a better place.
Organised by the Promenades Shopping Centre and held at Bridlington Spa, the ceremony rewards local residents and groups who have made a difference.
There are nine categories to nominate for:
○ Spirit Of Youth Award - for under 18s who have shown a good example to peers, overcome adversity or faced challenges with courage.
○ Charity Fundraiser of the Year - judged on innovative fundraising methods and the personal effort involved, rather than the amount raised.
○ Volunteer of the Year Award - an individual or a team of people who have helped those less fortunate and in need.
○ Coastal Hero Award - for people who go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the sustainability of our coast, its industry and keeping people safe in our waters.
○ Community Local Hero Award - a true shining beacon in the area.
○ Shaping the Future Awards - a nursery, school, colleg or a community group which has had a positive impact on its pupils or members
○ Business, Tourism and Arts Award - recognising organisations that deliver exceptional service as par for the course.
○ Carer of the Year
○ Teacher of the Year
To nominate, visit www.promenadesshoppingcentre.co.uk/epa-2019 and fill in the online form.