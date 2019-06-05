Bridlington's Extraordinary People Awards 2019 - here is how to nominate

The winners at last year's awards.

Nominations are open now for the Extraordinary People Awards, Bridlington’s annual celebration of people who have worked hard to make the community a better place.

Organised by the Promenades Shopping Centre and held at Bridlington Spa, the ceremony rewards local residents and groups who have made a difference.

There are nine categories to nominate for:

○ Spirit Of Youth Award - for under 18s who have shown a good example to peers, overcome adversity or faced challenges with courage.

○ Charity Fundraiser of the Year - judged on innovative fundraising methods and the personal effort involved, rather than the amount raised.

○ Volunteer of the Year Award - an individual or a team of people who have helped those less fortunate and in need.

○ Coastal Hero Award - for people who go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the sustainability of our coast, its industry and keeping people safe in our waters.

○ Community Local Hero Award - a true shining beacon in the area.

○ Shaping the Future Awards - a nursery, school, colleg or a community group which has had a positive impact on its pupils or members

○ Business, Tourism and Arts Award - recognising organisations that deliver exceptional service as par for the course.

○ Carer of the Year

○ Teacher of the Year

To nominate, visit www.promenadesshoppingcentre.co.uk/epa-2019 and fill in the online form.