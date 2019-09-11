Bridlington runner Sandra, 72, to tackle three marathons in three months in her ‘2020 Spring Marathon-A-Thon’

Despite being just days away from her 72nd birthday, Sandra Orlando completed the London Marathon earlier this year, raising £7,000 in the process.

The avid runner was awarded a ‘Good for Age’ place and completed the 26-mile course in April.

After raising £7,000.78 for the Macular Society, a charity close to her heart, Sandra said thank you to the Bridlington Free Press.

The 72-year-old said: “Last week the Macular Society and I said thank you to the media for their help in my 2019 London Marathon Fundraiser. Without the coverage in my local paper, the Bridlington Free Press, my story would not have been picked up by BBC Radio Humberside and by Look North.

"Following those appearances, I was interviewed on BBC Breakfast on race day, and later by Radzi Chinyanganya during the Beeb’s coverage of the race. These interviews alone raised more £5,000!”

Sandra is one of 6.2million people around the world affected by macular degeneration and she continues running to raise money and awareness for the Macular Society.

“I have macular degeneration and it’s a bit of a Cinderella charity, nobody’s heard of it,” she said.

“It’s the leading cause of sight loss in the UK, there’s no cure, and treatment, if appropriate, is monthly injections in your eyeball. That usually gets people’s attention.”

The Bridlington Road Runner is now not content with just one marathon but is planning to run three marathons in three months.

Sandra explained: “This year I am planning something a little more ambitious. I aim to run a ‘2020 Spring Marathon-A-Thon’, completing three marathons in three months – March, April, and May – in three countries!”

Her first marathon will be the Washington D.C. Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on March 28, followed by London Marathon on April 26, just six days shy of her 73rd birthday.

Sandra will run the final marathon of her ‘2020 Spring Marathon-A-Thon’ in Edinburgh on May 24. She hopes to raise £10,000 for the Macular Society during her 2020 campaign.

Her eye condition is one of the main factors driving her on. She said: “I’m one of the lucky ones - only my left eye is affected, and after a couple of years of injections my vision is stable.

“However, my sight will never again be normal, and it could start to deteriorate again at anytime.And there’s no guarantee that my right eye will not be affected at some point."

You can follow Sandra’s progress at her website www.run4eyes.com, which features a regular blog, and you can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/run4eyes2020