Bridlington Rugby Club and Wold Top Brewery win at Chairman's Awards

Bridlington Rugby Club and Wold Top Brewery were among the winners at the annual East Riding of Yorkshire Council Chairman’s Awards.

The ceremony, held at Bridlington Spa on Tuesday, celebrated the contributions made by individuals and organisations over the last year which has helped to make the East Riding a better place.

Kate and Alex Balchin collected Wold Top Brewerys award for the countys best large business.

It was Margaret Chadwick’s last engagement as chairman of the council and she said: “These awards have played an important role in recognising the contributions made by many across the East Riding and this gives East Riding of Yorkshire Council the opportunity to honour and thank individuals, organisations and businesses who have contributed so much to promote the East Riding as a great place to live.

“I am extremely proud to be presenting these awards, especially as my civic year will soon be coming to an end.

“During my year in office, I have attended numerous engagements across the country that demonstrate how hard and to what good effect people work on behalf of their local communities and a ceremony such as this can only really recognise a small percentage of the many achievements around the East Riding.

BUILT HERITAGE – commercial development and major schemes

Winner: The Beverley Arms, Beverley

Runners-up: Premier Inn, Bridlington, and 26-34 King Street, Bridlington

BUSINESS – under 50 employees

Winner: Wold Top Brewery, Wold Newton

Wold Top Brewery is a family business that was founded in 2003 out of a need to diversify from traditional farming. When they first launched they were brewing 1,600 litres per week with no paid staff, they now produce up to 40,000 litres per week with 20 employees.

They have raised over £20,000 for local charities, support local arts events and help to raise the profile of East Yorkshire by hosting the annual Moonbeams Wold Top Folk Festival.

Kate and Alex Balchin picked up the award and Kate said: “We are so proud of the work we do and we are a really strong, tight-knit workforce so this is definitely a team award rather than an individual award.”

Alex added: “It’s incredibly humbling. We work within the local community and to be recognised by the community it fantastic.”

SPORT – talented performer

Winner: Alison Crellin, Wetwang

Runners-up: Emily Asquith, Bridlington, and Chantal Green, Beverley

SPORT – outstanding team/club

Winner: Bridlington RUFC

Bridlington RUFC was formed in 1924 from Bridlington School old boys and since then the club have developed, in 2016 they were promoted to the North One East league after several years in the Yorkshire One League.

To encourage more players from a young age, the club have employed a youth development officer to visit schools in Bridlington to promote the sport. This has led to recruiting a total of 156 mini and junior players to learn to play not just rugby union football but also the traditional and core values of sportsmanship, teamwork, discipline and respect. The mini teams start with under 6s age group with tag rugby for both boys and girls. They actively promote the sport to girls of secondary school age and have recently seen a growth in the number of girls participating.

They have spent a considerable amount of money on upgrading their facilities including function room, changing rooms and kitchens and the community are welcome to use the facilities.

David Robinson, club manager was delighted to receive the award and he said: “We decided a few years ago that we needed to bring the club into the 21st century.

“We started with a sewing club and a darts team and then employed a couple of guys to help us take the club forward and grow it.

“Since then the club has just bloomed. We started off 19 children and now have 176 coming to the club.

“We’re not just rugby club but a place where families and the community can come together.”

Runners-up: Bridlington Martial Arts Club and Hornsea and District Indoor Bowls Club

COMMUNITY - group

Winner: Volunteen, Beverley

Runners-up: Bridlington Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society at Spotlight Theatre and Newport and Gilberdyke Youth Project